Re-Circulation Of Old Naira Notes Won’t Aid Vote-Trading On Saturday — ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has assured that re-circulation of old Naira notes will not aid vote-trading during Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

The ICPC, reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive on the reuse of the old N1,000 and N500 notes after a Supreme Court order, said the commission is prepared to prevent vote trading.

The ICPC Resident Commissioner in Osun, Demola Bakare, revealed this to THE WHISTLER in Osogbo during the distribution of sensitive materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to local government areas across the state.

He said, “We have put strategies in place to prevent vote trading and that is important so that we will have healthy democratic practices devoid of gratification. We have some experiences to rely on in the previous election and we are carrying forward that experience to nip in the board those who attempt to carry out vote trading. We are going to prevent it, we made arrests during the presidential election and investigation is still on.

“We have our surveillance in place before during and after the election to prevent electoral fraud especially vote trading. The experience we had about vote trading, many even carry out fraud on promissory notes. So, re-circulation of old naira note will not aid vote trading in the forthcoming state assembly election in Osun State.”

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Ike Charles, assured that the police are prepared to ensure peace and order before, during, and after the Saturday exercise.

He said, “We have taken note of all infractions during the presidential election, we have re-strategise, we are going to escalate security in all those areas that disruption was recorded to ensure that such did not reoccur.

“People should come out to vote we assure them that their security is guaranteed.”