JUST IN: Peter Obi Warns INEC Against ‘Hindering Justice’, Demands Provision Of All Presidential Election Materials

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to hinder justice regarding LP’s challenge of the presidential election outcome.

Obi, in a series of tweets on Friday, called on INEC to give his lawyers the certified true copies of all the election materials used at the polls in line with an order of the Court of Appeal, dated March 3.

THE WHISTLER reported that Labour Party and its legal representatives visited the commission’s headquarters on March 13 to demand access to the materials they need to file a petition against the election.

Based on the Electoral laws, litigants have only 21 days to file a petition against a concluded election else such application will be overtaken by events.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had assured them that the commission would provide all the documents requested by Obi and his team.

“INEC has nothing to hide. Documents available at the HQ will be given immediately. We are meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners today and we will discuss how other documents at the state level could also be made available to you speedily,” Yakubu told Obi’s legal team.

But with about 4 to 5 days left for parties to file petitions, Obi tweeted that INEC has yet to provide all election materials for his legal team to prosecute his case.

‘What INEC did with the WILL OF NIGERIANS on the 25th of February is even far more troubling. It will only serve to exacerbate our sad situation, the frustration of the people, and the deterioration of the country.

“As we are directed to go to court, we call on INEC to provide all the required materials and access to our legal and technical teams to do their job. INEC should not be a hindrance to the efforts to get justice for a New Nigeria!

“History has taught us that the destruction of a society can be gradual or sudden through deliberate manipulation of the rule of law and suppression of the will of the people,” Obi tweeted.

However, Obi urged his supporters to troop out on Saturday to vote for LP candidates and other competent politicians at the governorship and state assembly elections.

“However, rather than dampen our spirit, we are doubly inspired by the creativity, passion, patriotism, and relentless optimism of Nigerians, particularly our youths on the need and urgency of a New Nigeria. It is a demand that its time has come,” he added.