RECRUITMENT: NDLEA Calls For Calm As Website Remains Inaccessible To Applicants

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has pleaded with Nigerians to remain calm following the difficulty in accessing its recruitment portal.

The agency’s plea followed a glitch on its website since the portal officially opened on March 12, which made it impossible for applicants to apply.

“The NDLEA has assured candidates seeking to participate in its ongoing recruitment exercise that concerted efforts are being made to resolve challenges they are facing on the application portal with a view to make the process seamless any moment from now.

“Barely hours after the online application portal was opened on Sunday, March 12, it began to experience glitches due to the heavy traffic of over 200,000 applicants trying to access the system.

“To resolve this, the agency upgraded the infrastructure on Tuesday 14th March to accommodate the large volume of applicants after over 53,170 applicants had successfully logged into the portal,” the NDLEA disclosed on Wednesday.

The anti-drug agency noted that its system is synchronising the data at the back end of the infrastructure to help adjust to the server upgrade.

The agency’s management thereafter apologised to the applicants for the hitches being experienced and urged them to be patient while the system completes synchronisation to serve them better.

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the website was still inaccessible as of press time.