Reps Committee Tasks NASENI On Security, Agric Research

The House of Representatives Committee on National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has tasked the agency on research on security, agriculture and infrastructure to improve forex earnings.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon Taofik Ajilesoro made the call at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Thursday.

“As a matter of fact, the committee vigorously enjoin the agency to do more in their research into defence/security sector, agricultural sector and infrastructural sector.

“This in turn would save and bring in the much needed foreign earnings that will impact positively on the socio-economic development of our nation,” he said.

Ajilesoro pledged that the committee will do all it takes to reposition the agency to achieve its mandate.

He said that the committee is solely responsible for overseeing the activities of NASENI saying that the committee shall not shy away from this constitutional responsibility.

The chairman said that the committee will employ all necessary legislative instruments readily available to reposition the agency for optimal efficiency and effectiveness, towards achieving its set goals.

“We must have used our legislative powers as a committee and parliament to expand, deepen and creating an enduring path for a sustainable technological advanced industrial hub within the comity of Nations.

“Indeed with our wealth of experience in our various areas of endeavour, this is do-able and achievable,” he said.