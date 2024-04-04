Reps Disclaim Lawmaker’s Claim Petroleum Industry Act Has Failed

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The House of Representatives on Wednesday disclaimed recent comments attributed to the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, concerning the Petroleum Industry Act through one of the members, Hon. Cyril Hart who represented him at the 2024 Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (SPEOLEF) held recently in Abuja.

He had said the lack of necessary investment in the nation’s oil and gas sector is an indication of the rejection of the Petroleum Industry Act, which was attributed to the speaker as his representative at the event.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, gave the clarification via a ‘Disclaimer Press Statement’ titled: ‘Clarification on statements regarding Petroleum Industry Act’.

Hon. Rotimi in the disclaimer statement also underscored the need to address and refute assertions made by Hon. Hart, suggesting a lack of confidence in the Petroleum Industry Act.

He said: “It has been brought to our attention that certain statements attributed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, have been circulating in various media outlets.

“In order to uphold transparency and accuracy, we find it necessary to provide comprehensive clarification and context regarding these matters.

“The statements in question purportedly emanated from Rep. Cyril Hart, who represented the Speaker at the 2024 Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (SPEOLEF) convened in Abuja. While it is acknowledged that Rep. Hart delivered remarks at this esteemed forum, it is crucial to underscore that his expressions therein were conveyed as his personal opinions and viewpoints.

“It is incumbent upon us to stress that the views articulated by Rep. Hart do not reflect the official stance of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, nor do they constitute the collective perspective of the House as an institution. The House of Representatives operates as a diverse body with members holding a broad spectrum of opinions and viewpoints on various matters of national interest.

“In light of recent discussions at the SPEOLEF regarding Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, as well as the implications of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), we acknowledge the concerns raised by some stakeholders.

“However, it is imperative to address and refute assertions suggesting a lack of confidence in the PIA.

“The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) represents a milestone achievement in the reform of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the management of our nation’s valuable natural resources.

“It is the result of extensive deliberations, consultations, and collaboration among stakeholders across various sectors, including government, industry players, civil society organisations, and the public.

“Contrary to claims of widespread scepticism, the PIA has garnered significant support from reputable industry experts, international partners, and investors who recognize its potential to unlock opportunities for sustainable development and growth in Nigeria’s energy sector.

“The Act provides a framework for addressing long standing challenges, such as regulatory inefficiencies, revenue management, and community engagement, thereby fostering a conducive environment for investment and innovation.

“While it is acknowledged that concerns may exist regarding certain provisions or implementation mechanisms of the PIA, it is essential to approach these issues through constructive dialogue and engagement, rather than resorting to blanket assertions.

“The House of Representatives remains committed to overseeing the effective implementation of the PIA, and making amendments as necessary, ensuring that the interests of all stakeholders are safeguarded and that the objectives of the Act are realised for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

“We urge media outlets and the public alike to exercise prudence and diligence in attributing statements to the appropriate individuals and entities, as misrepresentation or misinterpretation can undermine the integrity of public discourse and democratic processes.

“For further inquiries, clarifications, or requests for official statements from the House of Representatives, please do not hesitate to contact the Office of the House Spokesman/ Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.”