Residents Of Trademore Estate Protest Planned Demolition, Ask FCDA To Provide Engineering Solutions

On Monday, residents of Trademore Estate, along the Lugbe-Airport Road in Abuja, shut their gates in protest against the planned demolition of structures in the estate by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) officials.

The protest by residents of the estate comes days after the area was declared a disaster zone, following a flood incident that occurred in the estate after a downpour on the 23rd of June.

The FCDA in light of the floods that submerged houses and vehicles in the estate planned to start the demolition of houses on the waterway, to prevent the recurring situation.

THE WHISTLER reports that the FCDA had declared the estate a disaster zone and urged residents to promptly evacuate.

However, aggrieved residents came out in their numbers to protest on Monday, calling on the FCDA and the Federal Capital Territory Administration to provide engineering solutions, rather than demolish houses.

Different Inscriptions on the placards held by the residents include ‘Take responsibility for the job you are paid for”, “Provide engineering solutions, not roadside approach”, “Put an end to senseless killing”, and “Trademore Estate is not a disaster zone”, amongst other.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stated that more than 116 houses were submerged at the estate following a downpour.

Although no life was lost, the chairman of the resident’s association, Mr Adewale Adenaike, said the association was worried that the flash floods had become an annual occurrence within the estate.

