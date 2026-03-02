Respect Geneva Convention, Don’t Bomb Children, Hospitals – Adeyanju Tells U.S/Israel

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju has called on the United States and Israel to respect international humanitarian law in their ongoing conflict with Iran, warning against attacks on children, hospitals and civilian populations.

Adeyanju said the United States and Israel must adhere to the Geneva Conventions, which set the rules for the protection of civilians and non-combatants during armed conflict.

“The United States and Israel must respect the Geneva Convention in their war with Iran. Children, hospitals, civil population and vulnerable people must not be targeted,” Adeyanju said.

Adeyanju emphasized that international humanitarian law prohibits deliberate attacks on civilians and protected infrastructure, including medical facilities and schools.

He warned that failure to uphold these principles could amount to serious violations under international law.

The Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols require all parties in a conflict to distinguish between combatants and civilians, and to take precautions to avoid harm to non-combatants.

Hospitals, medical personnel and humanitarian workers are granted special protection.

Tensions between Israel, the United States and Iran have escalated sharply in recent days, with direct strikes, retaliatory missile attacks and rising regional instability.

Adeyanju stressed that even in times of war, the protection of innocent lives must remain paramount.