Ronaldo Sets Retirement Date Ahead 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has clarified that he will hang up his boots in “one or two years” after telling the world that he would be retiring soon.

The Portugal forward, who has scored over 950 goals for club and country, made his debut as a teenager at Sporting in 2002 and said in an interview that he would retire soon to spend time with his family.

Ronaldo extended his contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr until 2027 in June, and the 40-year-old Portuguese is also targeting next year’s World Cup, the only major title missing from his trophy cabinet.

The former Manchester United said in an interview with Piers Morgan last week that he would retire sooner or later.

He has however, clarified the statement via video call at a Saudi-hosted global summit on tourism and investment.

Ronaldo said: “Soon for me means in 10 years… No, I’m joking.

“I’m really enjoying the moment right now. As you know, in football, when you reach some age, you count the months very quick.

“I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp. I’m enjoying my game in the national team. But of course, let’s be honest. What I mean by soon is probably one or two years.”

With Portugal on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo confirmed the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be his swansong on football’s biggest stage.

He said: “Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old (at the World Cup).

“I gave everything for football. I’ve been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams.

“I’m really proud. So let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment.”

Ronaldo said he knows he will go down in history as one of the best players ever.

But can his son Cristiano Jr, who is following in his footsteps by playing for the Portugal Under-16 team, be a better player than his father?

He said: “As human beings, we always don’t want anybody being better than us. But I wish my kids will be better than me. I’m never going to be jealous of him.

“I don’t want to add pressure to that, because what I want for him is to be happy. It doesn’t matter if you want to play football or play another sport. Be happy, be free. Don’t be with the pressure of your daddy because that is a lot.

“This is a new generation, a different generation. They think different, they live different. But as a father, I’m here to help him to be whatever he wants to be. I will be his support.”

Portugal will take on Ireland, and Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, and Sunday.

The Selecao are topping Group F with 10 points from four matches, winning three and drawing one.