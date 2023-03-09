CAC Boss Expresses Concern Over Proliferation Of Association Seeking Medical Science Registration

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Registrar General and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has expressed concern over the proliferation of associations applying to register as medical laboratory science operators, amongst others.

Abubakar stated this on Thursday while receiving the Registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr. Tosan Erhabor, on a courtesy call to his office.

Abubakar stressed that, in view of regulatory concerns, the Commission had repeatedly declined such defective applications and referred them to obtain no objection from the Medical Laboratory Services Accreditation Agency.

He, therefore, restated the Commission’s resolve to continue to collaborate with sister regulatory agencies to ensure that due process was followed in all registration processes for sanity and the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

In that regard, the CAC Boss stated that the Commission had granted access to its database to several regulators, among others, for the purposes of due diligence.

Speaking earlier, Erhabor said he was at the commission to seek collaboration as the MLSCN makes efforts to digitise their processes.

Erhabor therefore described the CAC as a veritable partner in the realization of its objective and used the forum to applaud the reform initiatives of the Commission under the leadership of Abubakar.

Erhabor also said the MLSCN was established by Act 11 of 2003 to, among others, regulate the practice of medical laboratory science in Nigeria.

He added that the council also determines from time to time the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become Medical Laboratory Scientists, Medical Laboratory Technicians, or Medical Laboratory Assistants.

According to him, the MLSCN also regulates the training of scientists, technicians, and assistants in any institution in Nigeria and gives periodic accreditation to institutions.