Security Breach At Osinbajo Screening As VP ‘Rushed’ Into Waiting Car

There was slight breach of protocol and security at the venue of the presidential screening exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday when supporters of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, caused a stir, forcing the VP’s security to quickly rush him his waiting car.

Osinbajo’s screening took about 1:30 minutes but when he finished and came down at 2:50pm, he was prevented from entering his waiting car at the VP section of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, where the APC is carrying out its screening exercise ahead of Saturday’s presidential primary.

His supporters had descended on the venue to wait for him.

They chanted “Osinbajo, we love you” and threw themselves at him.

They smashed photo cameras and video camera stands of journalists, creating security breach while the VP’s security team struggled to contain the crowd.

Operatives of the State Security Service and heavily armed mobile policemen quickly formed a shield around the Vice President who stumbled into his waiting car.

Even as the vehicle zoomed off, the wooden barricades were not spared as his supporters climbed to scale them, breaking some sections in the process while pursuing his car.

The Vice President’s entourage, among who is Babafemi Ojodu, a political adviser to the president, were able to drive through the crowd.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, several jubilant supporters of the VP expressed satisfaction with his popularity, saying with confidence that he’s the next Nigerian President.

“He’s the anointed one, the next one,” Kayode Olufemi, a member of the Osinbajo Support Group, who came all the way from Osun State, said.

Another supporter, who is a senior member of the group, Mary Odey said, “With the Vice President, APC is sure of winning. Mark it down, Osinbajo is the next president of Nigeria.”