The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri- Erewa has been confirmed by the Senate as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian citizens in Diaspora Commission.

This comes on the heels of the letter seeking confirmation was last November sent to the senate.

Dabiri-Erewa was a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos from 2003 to 2015.

Recall that Erewa while at the House of Representatives chaired the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

She also sponsored the bill seeking the establishment of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission.

After the presentation of the report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations, Rose Oko, her confirmation was made.

Rose Oko during her presentation on the floor of the red chambers noted that Erewa posseses the requisite qualifications as well as wide experience in the public sector.

She further noted that the nominee possesses exposure, experience in politics and government policies and therefore recommended the confirmation.

She explained that no member of the board of the commission has been appointed by the executive or sent to the Senate for confirmation.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki thereafter congratulated her after the Senate confirmed her appointment.

He further wished her a successful tenure.