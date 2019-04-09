Senate Passes Police Trust Fund Bill, Reform Bill Next

Advertisement

The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, passed the Nigerian Police Trust Fund Bill.

This comes one week after the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, received the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in his office and promised speedy passage of the bill and the Police Reform Bill by the upper legislative chamber.

The Police Trust Fund Bill was today read for the third time on the floor of the Senate and passed to address the funding challenges of the Force.

Speaking after the bill was passed; Saraki expressed confidence that the passage will create big strides towards providing and improving security and policing in the country.

“We believe that this bill will provide the funding needed for training and recruitment,” he said.

On the Police Reform Bill, Saraki: “I am confident that by the time we lay the report on the Police Reform Bill, we would have gone a long way in moving the police in the right direction,” the Senate President said on Tuesday.