Senate President, Other APC Presidential Aspirants Shun Unveiling Of Shettima

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday shunned the official unveiling of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC’s vice presidential candidate in Abuja.

Before the commencement of event at about 12:25pm, a seat reserved for the Senate President was vacant.

Also absent were those who contested the party’s presidential primary in June.

Some of the contestants were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi,

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Cross Rivers State Governor Ben Ayade, former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Sani Yerima, former Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church, former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha, Tein Jack-Rich and Ike-Obasi Mokelu.

THE WHISTLER reports that some senior officials and members of the party who attended the unveiling were the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, National Secretary, Iyiola Omisere and other party officials.

Also present were governors of Kebbi, Borno, Gombe, Kano, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Zamfara, Lagos, Nasarawa and Kogi State, represented by the Deputy.

As at the time of filing this report, neither Lawan nor those who contested the party’s presidential primary election had arrived with the event well under way.