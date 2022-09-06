Senator Abbo Kicks Against Removal Of Adamawa APC Chairman

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Ishaku Abbo, has reacted to the removal of the Adamawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Bilal.

Bilal was purportedly removed from office on Monday by 25 executives of the state chapter of the party.

Reacting to the development, Senator Abbo, who represents Bilal’s constituency, said this is the time for the party to unite to win the election and not bicker.

Abba, who said he’s Bilal’s “Political leader,” said his removal was illegal. He said, “Removing Bilal Illegally is a slap on all of us from the Northern zone, more especially the people of Michika.

“We have to find political solutions to political problems without heating the polity.

“Those who claim you have authority from the Villa should know that not all us eat from the Villa.

“And those who claim to be doing it for Nuhu Ribadu should not pit him against the people. I have known Nuhu to be a decent man having worked with him for three years.”

The senator vowed not to allow anyone “disgrace” the chairman the way Bindow Jubrilla was allegedly disgraced.

“Disregard the joke. Bilal is still the Chairman. To my supporters, I call on you again to support Bilal.

“You will hear from us as we will respond immediately and proportionately,” he said.