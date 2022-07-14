Sexual Assault: Court Jails Baba Ijesha For 16 Years

The Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Lagos has reportedly sentenced a Yoruba movie star, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, (Baba Ijesha) to 16 years in jail.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo gave the verdict on Thursday after finding the actor guilty of having sexual affair with a 14-year old child.

The grounds of his conviction borders on sexual assault.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the police in Lagos State had on April 22 arrested Baba Ijesha on the grounds that the Yoruba film actor allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl.

Upon arraignment, the actor told the court he was not guilty of the six-count charge preferred against him by the prosecution.

One of the popular actress and comedienne, Ms Damilola Adekoya (aka Princess) had told the court during trial, that Baba Ijesha, threatened to commit suicide after she found out he was assaulting her underage foster daughter.

“He did not want the press to hear about it and said that I should allow him to sell all that he owns and give me the cash. He promised me that he would not do this again,” she had said.