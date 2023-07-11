Rights Group Leads Protest To FCTA Over Planned Demolition Of Trademore Estate

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to backtrack from its planned demolition of more than 60 houses in the TradeMore Estate, located at Lugbe, Abuja.

Protesting in Abuja on Tuesday, a group led by HURIWA stormed the Federal Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory, Kapital Street, Garki, Abuja, to demand reconsideration of the move in the interest of justice, fairness and due process.

Recall that the FCTA director of development control, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, had in a television interview on July 4 said Trademore Estate was developed “without seeking and obtaining the requisite Development Plan Approval.”

The FCDA had declared the estate a “disaster zone” following a flooding that occurred in the area after a heavy rainfall.

But residents had on Monday protested the Administration’s planned demolition of the estate which according to them now hosts about 2,000 housing units.

On Tuesday, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, represented by Mr. Kennedy Onyegbado, joined the discourse, saying as a civil rights advocacy group dedicated to upholding the principles of human rights and social justice in Nigeria, the planned demolition would amount to grave injustice on citizens, if carried out by the FCT administration.

Protesters walking towards the FCTA entrance

“Today, we gather here to protest the planned demolition of more than 60 houses in the Trademore Estate, located the Lugbe area of Abuja.

“We stand united against this arbitrary and unjust decision by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), which threatens to strip countless families of their homes and exacerbate the housing crisis in our country,” he said.

He continued that the estate in dispute was approved by the Abuja Metropolitan Management (AMMC) in 2004, and “has been a sanctuary for its residents for almost two decades.”

” It has provided decent and affordable housing to families, contributing to the fabric of our community,” he said, advising that demolishing homes without recourse to rule of law would not only render families homeless but also deepen the already alarming statistics of 28 million Nigerians lacking access to decent housing, as estimated by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

He urged the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, to intervene and halt the planned demolition.

“We condemn the actions of the FCTA and call upon the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, to immediately halt all plans for the demolition.

“The estate was developed in 2007, with the developer rightfully allocated the land and obtaining Development Plan Approval.

“These houses were built with substantial bank loans and adhere to the approved plans.

“To demolish them now would be an act of gross injustice, undermining the very principles of fairness, legality, and due process,” he added.

Furthermore, the group also expressed concern over the recurring collapse of buildings within Abuja.

“The recent collapse in the Lifecamp area is yet another reminder that the FCTA officials must prioritize the safety and well-being of residents.

” We call upon the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into these incidents and take immediate measures to ensure the structural integrity of buildings across the Federal Capital Territory.

“We stand in solidarity with the residents of Trademore Estate, who have protested and petitioned the FCTA in an effort to save their homes.

“They refute claims that the estate lacks development plan approval, highlighting the fact that it was developed in 2007 and has not experienced any flooding until recently. Their fight is not just for themselves but for every Nigerian who dreams of owning a safe and affordable home,” he said.