‘Show Love For Lagos By Joining Train Of Progressive Governance’ — Sanwo-Olu Tells Opponents After Supreme Court Victory

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment affirming him as the duly elected governor of the state.

Both the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, had dismissed separate petitions filed by Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state, in which Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Not satisfied with the judgments of the lower courts, the two candidates in their separate appeals, had asked the Supreme Court to nullify the election of Sanwo-Olu.

The LP candidate in particular stated that Sanwo-Olu was not qualified to contest the election at the time the election took place.

Rhodes-Vivour also stated that the election did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the constitution, and was characterised by irregularities.

According to the petitioner, the election of Sanwo-Olu was invalid, adding that he was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

Adediran on his own part had submitted that Sanwo-Olu’s failed to include a copy of the GCE O’Level result he claimed to have sat for in 1981 together with his form EC9 as required by the Electoral Act 2022.

The petitioner also adduced reasons for the disqualification of the All Progressive Congress (APC), governorship running mate, Obafemi Hamzat.

But the Supreme Court on Friday, dismissed the appeals, and affirmed Sanwo-Olu’s election.

Sanwo-Olu in his reaction said Friday’s judicial pronouncement has buoyed his confidence in the country’s judicial system, adding that he does not take it for granted.

He said: “With a deep sense of gratitude to The Almighty, I welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court, which today revalidated the position of Lagosians who freely cast their ballots on March 18, 2023.

“The victory is not just for my deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; it is for the rule of law, our democracy and the entire people of Lagos State.

“Like I said in my acceptance speech after the results of the election were declared, there was no victor or vanquished. Our approach to governance since May 29, 2019 is a clear example of inclusive governance, which we believe in and stand. I therefore invite those who are still standing on the fence to show their love for our dear state by joining the train of progressive governance. We do not profess a monopoly of ideas.

“Today’s judicial pronouncement, like those of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Lagos, have buoyed our confidence in the country’s judicial system. We do not take it for granted.

“I commend the judges for the well-thought-out and detailed judgment. They explained the reasons that led them to their conclusions today. We thank the Supreme Court judges, as well as the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal judges for their firm commitment to the principle of fairness and justice.

“I thank my political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that gave us the opportunity to fly its flag at the March 18, 2023 governorship election. I commend all the party leaders and members for working tirelessly to ensure APC ‘s victory at the polls.

“I want to specially commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for deepening the country’s democracy.

“Mr. Deputy and I feel very privileged to have been elected to serve at this auspicious moment in the history of our State. We thank all Lagosians for standing by us all through this journey.

“Let me reiterate that this judicial victory will spur our government to continue on the trajectory of progress that we started in 2019, which has resulted in many achievements across many areas of lives.

“For us, our aim in governance is about service and ensuring that we are not distracted from all the promises we made to our people. The judgment will now allow us to accelerate our interventions to ensure that we continue to deliver more dividends of democracy to our citizens- in line with our THEMES+ developmental agenda.

“The ruling of the Supreme Court has ended the judicial process on the governorship election.”