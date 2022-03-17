Soludo Apologises For Mrs Obiano, Bianca Ojukwu’s Fracas At Inauguration

The new governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, Thursday, apologized to all Anambra people, friends and guests who attended his inauguration for the slight scuffle between wife of his predecessor,

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, and Amb Bianca Ojukwu.

The two reportedly fought during the handover ceremony at the Government House.

Mrs Obiano, who came late to the event, reportedly approached Mrs Ojukwu at the front row of the event, where she was seated beside Chief Willie Obiano.

She rained invectives on her, causing Mrs Ojukwu to smack her, while she (Mrs Obiano) held and drew Ojukwu’s hair, before security operatives separated both women, a source said.

The former governor left with his wife shortly after the ceremony.

The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach, Prof Soludo said through his aide.

Joe C. Anatune, head, Soludo Media, stated that, “Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship.

“Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development.”