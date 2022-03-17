NSCDC Investigates Port Harcourt Dump Yard Fire

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar-Audi has set up a committee to investigate the fire incident that destroyed all exhibits at the NSCDC yard in Iriebe, Obio-Akpo Local Goverment Area of Rivers State.

The CG stated this while inspecting the level of damage done at the Command’s exhibit site at Iriebe with his team of officers and other security agencies.

He assured Nigerians that the report and findings from the committee set up to investigate the fire incident will be communicated to the general public, adding that those found wanting would be made to face the law.

He assured residents of the community that the command will provide adequate security, and take more decisive measures to protect the exhibit yard and its environs.

The NSCDC Boss however, warned those involved in illegal crude oil refining activities in the Niger Delta region to stop or face the law.

Earlier, the Rivers State Commandant, Abu Tambuwal, had said the command would leave no stone unturned to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the inferno that gutted the NSCDC exhibit site.

Tambuwal, who made the assertion while briefing newsmen on the development so far, said the situation was under control as investigation was ongoing to ensure everyone involved in the crime is apprehended.

According to him, the action of the saboteurs was aimed at frustrating the efforts of the command to secure critical national assets and fight illegal oil bunkering activities in the state.