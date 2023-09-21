Soludo Stops Payment Of Fees In All Anambra Public Schools
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has stopped the payment of all fees, including tuition in all public schools in the state.
Soludo stated this at Premier Primary School, Obosi, Idemili North Council Area.
Those affected are pupils in nursery to primary six, and JSS. 1 to 3 students.
The governor identified four categories of schools in the state as private private schools, mission private schools, mission public schools and public public schools.
According to him, the poor people attend the last category of school which he explained will be used as a model in school administration and management.
The governor added that the aim is to go back to the basic when education was used as the equalizer, such that children from poor and rich backgrounds will attend the same school and compete favourably.
He noted that his administration will commence massive infrastructural development in all government-run schools in the coming weeks.