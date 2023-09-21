Soludo Stops Payment Of Fees In All Anambra Public Schools

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has stopped the payment of all fees, including tuition in all public schools in the state.

Advertisement

Soludo stated this at Premier Primary School, Obosi, Idemili North Council Area.

Those affected are pupils in nursery to primary six, and JSS. 1 to 3 students.

The governor identified four categories of schools in the state as private private schools, mission private schools, mission public schools and public public schools.

According to him, the poor people attend the last category of school which he explained will be used as a model in school administration and management.

The governor added that the aim is to go back to the basic when education was used as the equalizer, such that children from poor and rich backgrounds will attend the same school and compete favourably.

Advertisement

He noted that his administration will commence massive infrastructural development in all government-run schools in the coming weeks.