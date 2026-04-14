Somalia Kills 27 Al-Shabaab Militants In Jubba Operation

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Somalia’s defence ministry announced on Tuesday that its armed forces had killed 27 al-Shabaab militants, including key figures within the insurgent group, during a military operation in the Lower Jubba and Middle Jubba regions.

The operation was conducted with international support, though the ministry did not specify which partners were involved.

The Jubba regions in southern Somalia have long been a stronghold for al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group that has waged an insurgency against the Somali government since 2007, seeking to topple the internationally backed central government and impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The operation is part of Somalia’s sustained campaign to degrade al-Shabaab’s capabilities in the south of the country.

It follows a pattern of joint operations between the Somali National Army and international partners including the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) that have intensified in recent months.

Somalia’s Defence Ministry has in past statements credited international partners for their support in “security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and operational enablement in the fight against terrorism.”

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Recent joint operations in the region have involved coordinated ground and air offensives, with the Somali National Army working alongside AUSSOM and international partners to neutralise militant positions.

Al-Shabaab has shown resilience despite repeated military pressure. The group continues to exploit Somalia’s limited state capacity and the country’s humanitarian crises to launch attacks

against government forces, foreign peacekeepers, and civilians.