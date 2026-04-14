Court Grants El-Rufai Bail After Nearly Two Months In Custody

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has granted bail to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, ending a detention that stretched nearly two months and spawned multiple court appearances, a recusal controversy, and parallel proceedings across two separate courts.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa delivered the ruling on Tuesday — the date to which the bail application had been adjourned following arguments from both the defence and prosecution.

El-Rufai’s lead counsel, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), had argued that bail was a constitutional right and that his client had strong ties within Nigeria, making him unlikely to abscond.

The prosecution opposed the application, citing fears that the former governor could influence witnesses or obstruct ongoing investigations if released.

A Case Built on Multiple Charges

The ICPC filed charges against El-Rufai on March 18, 2026, and formally arraigned him before Justice Aikawa on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conversion and possession of public property, money laundering, and abuse of office.

Advertisement

In Count One, the ICPC accused El-Rufai of inducing the Kaduna State Government in 2016 to confer a benefit of N11bn on Indokaduna MRTS JV Nigeria Limited for a light rail project allegedly not executed. Counts Two and Three alleged that he used his office to approve and receive severance benefits of about N289.8m, above the legally approved N20m.

Count Four alleged that he dishonestly disposed of over $1m, said to be part of a World Bank loan to Kaduna State, in violation of the loan agreement.

Count Five accused him of conspiring with others to offer inducement to federal investigators to compromise an ongoing probe.

El-Rufai pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A Detention Marked by Drama

Advertisement

El-Rufai’s legal ordeal began with his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 16 before he was granted bail and subsequently re-arrested by the ICPC.

He spent over a month in ICPC custody before his first court appearance.

On March 27, 2026, the ICPC released El-Rufai on compassionate grounds following the death of his mother, Hajiya Ummar El-Rufai, in Cairo, Egypt.

He was returned to custody after her burial.

The proceedings were further complicated when the defence filed a motion urging Justice Aikawa to recuse himself on allegations of bias, only to withdraw the application shortly after — a move widely interpreted as a tactical retreat.

Parallel Proceedings

Advertisement

El-Rufai’s legal exposure extends beyond the Federal High Court. At a separate Kaduna State High Court, El-Rufai and one Amadu Sule were arraigned on allegations including abuse of office, fraud, intent to commit fraud, and conferring undue advantage — charges distinct from the matters before the Federal High Court.

The ICPC subsequently applied to remove Sule from the State High Court case, leaving El-Rufai as the sole defendant.

His legal team is also engaged on a third front. The defence indicated it would appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja in a separate matter involving the Department of State Services.

El-Rufai, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and one of Nigeria’s most prominent opposition voices, has denied all allegations, describing his prosecution as a witch-hunt. The case is widely regarded as one of the most consequential corruption trials involving a former governor in recent Nigerian political history.