Son Kidnaps Father In Oyo, Demands N2.5m Ransom

Issa Naigheti had conspired with two others to abduct his father, Bature Naigboho from their residence in Igboho, Orelope Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State.

Naigheti allegedly abducted his father and subsequently demanded N2.5 million ransom for his freedom.

Unfortunately, the suspect went out of luck when he got arrested by the anti-kidnapping team at the Kambi area of Ilorin-Jebba road in Moro LGA of Kwara State on January 4.

The Kwara command spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi said the anti-kidnapping team was on the trail of suspected kidnappers around the area when they found Issa and arrested him.

“He confessed under interrogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, one Bature Naigboho, in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State, and the sum of N2.5 million was collected as ransom.”

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest his other accomplices, and the case would be transferred to Oyo State, the venue of the crime,” the police said in a statement.

In another development, a resident of Bauchi, Nuhu Usman allegedly shot his 37-year-old spouse, Ladi Nuhu at the Dangarfa village axis of Ningi LGA of the state.

Ahmed Wakil the State’s police spokesperson said Usman and his deceased wife shared the same room on the night of the incident.

Wakil said the suspect who had two wives before the incident and six children, was arrested by police operatives, Daily Trust report.