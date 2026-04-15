Why I Support Otti’s Re-Election Bid – Ogah

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A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah has clarified that his decision to support Governor Alex Otti’s re-election is informed by the tangible and measurable progress being witnessed in Abia State today.

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday shared on his verified Facebook page, Ogah dismissed insinuations that his recent political positions are driven by desperation for power, describing such claims as unfounded and misleading.

He explained that his support for the administration of Gov Otti is rooted in principle, conviction, and observable performance rather than personal ambition.

The former Governor candidate emphasized that supporting competence and effective leadership, even across political divides, should not be misconstrued as political weakness but rather seen as a demonstration of integrity and commitment to the common good.

According to him, governance must be evaluated based on measurable outcomes rather than political rhetoric, pointing to ongoing improvements in infrastructure, human capital development, and civil service reforms as clear indicators of positive change.

He warned against attempts to politicize his position, noting that such narratives undermine constructive engagement and distract from the urgent need for development-focused discourse in the state.

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The APC chieftain called on political actors to elevate public discourse by focusing on policy-driven contributions rather than personal attacks and misinformation.

Ogah wrote “I have become aware of the range of commentaries and conjectures circulating within public discourse and across various media platforms concerning my person, particularly the insinuation that my recent political statements and positions are motivated by a supposed “desperation for power.” In the interest of transparency, accountability, and responsible public engagement, I consider it necessary to address these assertions with clarity, restraint, and a firm sense of purpose.

“Let me state, unequivocally, that it is neither improper nor unusual to support competence and effective leadership, even across political divides. Loyalty to enduring values, principles, and relationships must never be subordinated to the rigidity of partisan expectations. As a people, we must collectively rise above narrow political considerations and embrace what is just, progressive, and ultimately beneficial to the common good.

“My support for the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex C. Otti, is therefore neither incidental nor driven by personal ambition. It is a considered, principled position anchored on two fundamental pillars.

“First, it is grounded in personal conviction and a longstanding relationship built on mutual respect, shared ideals, and trust. I hold firmly that genuine loyalty transcends party affiliations. To stand by a friend and acknowledge his efforts in the discharge of public duty is not an act of desperation; rather, it is a reflection of integrity and consistency of character.

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“Secondly, and more critically, my position is informed by the tangible and measurable progress being witnessed in Abia State today. Governance must, at all times, be assessed by outcomes rather than rhetoric. Across key sectors, there is clear and verifiable evidence of positive change. Infrastructure development is gaining momentum, with roads that were once impassable now receiving deliberate attention. There is a renewed commitment to human capital development, creating opportunities for our youth through skills acquisition and empowerment initiatives. Furthermore, the civil service, long challenged by systemic irregularities, is gradually being restored to stability, with improvements in welfare, prompt payment of salaries, and renewed respect for the dignity of labour.

“These developments are not abstract projections; they are lived realities for Ndi Abia. To ignore or dismiss such progress would be both intellectually dishonest and politically irresponsible.

“It is important to underscore that acknowledging good governance does not constitute political defection or ideological compromise. My membership of the All Progressives Congress remains firm, and my commitment to its core ideals is unwavering. However, I have always maintained that governance must transcend partisan boundaries. Leadership should be evaluated by its capacity to deliver security, economic advancement, and improved quality of life for the people.

“Attempts to characterize this principled stance as desperation do a disservice to constructive political engagement. Such narratives diminish the quality of public discourse and divert attention from the urgent task of rebuilding and repositioning our state. Abia can’t afford a relapse into politics defined by division, misinformation, and narrow self-interest.

“At this critical juncture, what Abia requires is a higher standard of political culture, one that places performance above propaganda, collaboration above conflict, and the welfare of the people above all other considerations.

“I therefore call on those advancing these unfounded claims to desist and instead channel their energies toward meaningful, policy-driven contributions. My support for good governance is not transactional, nor is it subject to negotiation. It is guided solely by my enduring commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Abia State and Nigeria at large.

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“Let us, as critical stakeholders in the future of our state, elevate the tone and substance of our engagement. Let us debate ideas with sincerity, challenge policies constructively, and hold leadership accountable with objectivity and good faith not cynicism.

“In the fullness of time, history will not judge us by the political platforms we identified with, but by whether we stood for progress, unity, and the collective interest of our people when it mattered most.

“I remain resolute in my commitment to my party, steadfast in my principles, and, above all, devoted to the service and advancement of the people of Abia State and Nigeria, the former minister concluded.