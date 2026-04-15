2027: Kwara North APC Backs Bolarinwa For Governor, Endorses Tinubu’s Re-Election

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The Kwara North caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Dr Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB) as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election, while also declaring support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu

The position of the caucus was made known on Wednesday in Ilorin by its Coordinator, Malam Lukman Sabi-Musa, who spoke on behalf of APC stakeholders from Edu, Patigi, Moro, Kiama and Baruten Local Government Areas.

Explaining the choice of Bolarinwa, Sabi-Musa described him as “a leader of proven integrity, administrative competence and unifying capacity,” adding that his experience across both legislative and executive roles distinguishes him among potential contenders.

He further noted that Bolarinwa’s involvement in the historic “O to Ge” political movement, alongside his governance experience, places him in a strong position to deliver inclusive development across Kwara State.

While acknowledging the agitation for Kwara North to produce the next governor, the caucus insisted that merit must take precedence over zoning considerations.

“The ultimate objective of governance is not merely to produce a governor based on origin, but to ensure purposeful leadership that will uplift our region and the entire state,” Sabi-Musa said.

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He maintained that competence, independence, credibility and proven capacity should remain the key criteria in selecting leaders.

The caucus also reaffirmed its alignment with President Tinubu’s administration and backed his bid for a second term in office.

In the same vein, the group distanced itself from what it termed “recent press statements and hastily-organised rallies” by individuals claiming to speak for Kwara North in advocating for zoning of the governorship to the region.

“We categorically reject these actions and dissociate ourselves from such representations,” Sabi-Musa said.

He alleged that those promoting the zoning agenda were largely driven by personal ambitions to secure the governorship ticket through lobbying at both state and federal levels.

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Sabi-Musa also claimed that some stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, were pressured into attending such rallies through the use of state machinery.

“It is deeply concerning to contemplate leadership that may be constrained or lack the independence required to deliver impactful governance,” he added.

The caucus observed that despite years of political representation at both state and national levels, parts of Kwara North have recorded limited developmental progress, highlighting the need for more effective leadership.

He stressed that governance should go beyond ethnic, tribal or sectional interests.

“The focus must remain on competence and capacity, qualities that not only win elections but also guarantee inclusive governance and equitable development,” he said.

The caucus maintained that stakeholders in Kwara North remain “resolute, informed and committed” to ensuring that the dividends of democracy are tangible and fairly distributed across the state.