South Should Join North To Back Emefiele For President – Group

The Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum has urged the south to join the north to support the presidential ambition of Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The group from across the 19 Northern States of the country stated this on Thursday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, saying the challenges in the country require a technocrat to tackle it.

Spokesman of the Group, Aliyu Muhammad Sani, explained that Emefiele had revolutionised agriculture in the northern part of the country by providing facilities that have boosted food production.

“In other for Nigerians to once again co-exist as one, lets bring on board a man who is a master in economy, a revolutionist in agriculture, servant of the people, voice of the voiceless and hope of the downtrodden,”he stated.

According to him, “This person is no other than Dr Godwin Emefiele who is a statesman in national affairs, a figure with full knowledge of international trade, national interest before personal interest and a person who believes in the oneness, unity and brotherhood of this country.

“The country has suffered in many fronts in the hands of politicians and it is time for a technocrat to come on board.

“Emefiele has shown love to our people and its time for us to come out en mass, raise our voices to call on him to contest for President of this country, for him to take over from our son President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are therefore calling on Southerners to join this train by pressuring their son, Emefiele to join the presidential race as 2023 draws closer.”

Taraba State coordinator of the group, Mr Muawuya Dalhatu, justified the call for Emefiele presidency as Taraba State has also benefited from the numerous programmes of the CBN under Emefiele’s watch and are fully ready to mobilise residents of the state for him to become president if he decides to contest.