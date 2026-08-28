Stepfather Arrested Over Alleged Defilement Of 8-Month-Old Baby In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Balarabe Adamu over the alleged sexual abuse of his eight-month-old stepdaughter in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was reportedly reported on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at about 5:34pm.

According to a statement issued on late Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Nafiu Habib, Adamu, who resides in Lame, Toro LGA, allegedly defiled the infant after the child was brought to his residence by his wife.

The baby was subsequently taken to the General Hospital, Toro, for medical examination and treatment, the police said.

Following the report, operatives of the Gumau Police Division visited the scene and arrested the suspect.

The police said Adamu remains in custody while investigation into the alleged offence continues.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the alleged abuse and assured that the command would ensure justice for the victim.

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Aliyu directed that the case be thoroughly investigated and that the suspect be charged to court upon completion of the investigation in accordance with the law.

The command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on sexual violence and child abuse, urging parents, guardians and community leaders to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities involving children to the police.

The police said further updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.