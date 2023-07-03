Stop Using Our Officers As ‘Gate Men’, Osun Police Warn Government Officials

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Government officials in Osun State have been warned against the use of policemen for domestic purposes.

The warning was conveyed by the Osun State Police Command through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on Monday, lamenting the use of its officers for domestic purpose like opening of gate, among others.

She said, “The Osun State Police Command is miffed with consternation the way and manner these personalities use police orderlies attached to them for domestic duties such as carrying hand Bags, Umbrellas, opening of Gate etc, and wish to state emphatically that the policemen attached to them are meant to protect their lives and property and not serve as domestic servants.

“The Command therefore, warns police officers attached to these officials to stop carrying out or serving purposes other than protecting their principals from security threats, as such behaviour is highly unethical, unprofessional and would attract appropriate sanctions against erring such police personnel.

“These categories of Government officials are enjoined to employ the services of domestic staff/Personal Assistants to carry out such services.”