Newcastle Defeat Manchester United To Boost Top Four Hopes

Newcastle United produced a stunning performance to beat Manchester United 1-0 in a 2023-24 Premier League encounter on Saturday night at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have enjoyed impressive results in their last two matches, beating Chelsea 4-1 and playing out a 1-1 draw with PSG in the Champions League at the Parc de Princes.

It was a dominant performance by Eddi Howe’s men as they pinned Manchester United to their own half and were only unfortunate to score in the first half.

Isak’s effort was deflected narrowly wide before Trippier’s free kick hit the bar.

The first half ended goalless but Newcastle United kept the best for the last with another dominant display with a winning goal in the second half.

Gordon broke the deadlock after tapping in Trippier’s low cross ten minutes after the restart.

Wan-Bissaka denied Newcastle United the second goal when he blocked a goal bound effort.

Fabian Schar also cleared of Reguilon’s goal bound effort as Newcastle United held on to earn the maximum points.

Howe’s men have now recorded three consecutive wins against Manchester United for the first time in over a century.

Newcastle United have moved up to the fifth position with 26 points, two points clear of Manchester United in seventh.

Up next for Newcastle United is a trip to Everton, while Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Wednesday.