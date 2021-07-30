Super TV CEO: ‘Great Man With Many Enemies’ Usifo Buried Amid Tributes By Family

The remains of the Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, have been buried amid outpouring of emotions by family members and priests.

He was buried at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos around 12:30pm on Friday.

A student of Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, confessed to have stabbed Usifo to death at an apartment in Lekki area of Lagos.

The lifeless body of the 50-year-old media executive was found at the place on June 16. The suspect is still in police custody and the case is yet to be charged to court.

Ataga’s wife and family members were present at the low-key burial but journalists were barred from covering some aspects of the burial.

Funeral service was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Lagos for the deceased. There was tight security at the service of songs held on Thursday and the funeral service on Friday.

The officiating priest, Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan, described Usifo as a great achiever but who had many enemies.

He said, “He ( Usifo) was a man with enemies, his manner of death is a testimony to that. It is a duty for those in authorities to do the right thing by finding those who brutally murdered him.

“Who can imagine what Usifo went through in the hands of those who tortured him? We should be mindful of what we say on social media.

“Please spare the family of the good name. Our common humanity demands that from us,” he pleaded.

“Death is a terrifying mystery. We’ve not lost him but we’ve gained a soul in heaven. Usifo is now in a place where he can be with reward of his earthly sojourn, ” he added.

The deceased’s mother, Sylvia Ataga, had said the service of songs held on Thursday mourned her son’s” undeserved death.

His wife, Brenda Ataga, said news of her husband’s demise was heartbreaking.

“Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable. My mind had raced through all the possibilities of where you were and what could have happened but death, death wasn’t an option,” she said.

“The girls and I were looking forward to seeing you, to celebrate your milestone.

“I had imagined how surprised you would be when you walked in to see a place set up for you. I had imagined the infectious smile.”

The 21-year-old Ojukwu who is the prime suspect initially narrtated how she killed the man who she said was her lover and stole N380,000 from his account using his ATM.

She later recanted and claimed that she did not know anything about the murder of Usifo.