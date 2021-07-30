El-Zakzaky: Not Yet Uhuru As Kaduna Govt Files Fresh Charges

After nearly six years in detention and a no case submission which led to his acquittal by the Kaduna State High Court, it appears that Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky may not breathe the air of freedom soon.

This comes as the Kaduna State Government has reportedly filed fresh charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Kaduna State High Court had on Wednesday, acquitted and discharged the duo of all charges levelled against them by the government.

Recall that the IMN leader was being prosecuted since 2018 on charges bordering on culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other charges.

The Shiite leader was arrested and detained by the military on December 14, 2015, following clash between the IMN and officers of the Nigerian army, leading to causalities.

But El-Zakzaky’s counsel, Femi Falana, SAN had told the Justice Gideon Kudafa court that his client had no case to answer.

In Kudafa’s ruling on Falana’s no case submission on Wednesday, he held that the charges filed in 2018, pursuant to the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017 over offences allegedly committed in 2015, was incompetent and amounted to an abuse of court process.

However, Channels Television reports that the state’s Director of Public Prosecution, Daris Bayero, has instituted another suit against the IMN leader at a Federal High Court.

Our correspondent asked El-Zakzaky’s counsel, Marshall Abubakar (of the Falana Falana Chambers), whether he has received the fresh court process by the Kaduna State government.

“Have you seen the charge? If there is anything, I will tell you. There is nothing yet. I will brief you properly when it’s time,” he said.