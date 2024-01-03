Suspected Killers Of Police Operatives Gunned Down In Anambra

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Police Command said it has smashed part of the armed criminal gang that attacked and killed police personnel of Enugu State Command at Uga, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This was confirmed by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye in a brief interview.

According to him, “Since the attack at Uga, the gang had been under close surveillance. But what held the police back was to avoid unintended casualties of the season’s merry makers. The police struck immediately the gang was isolated from the innocent public somewhere around Ogboji, in Orumba South Local Government Area.

“Three members of the gang were killed, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

were recovered and defused.

“In addition to that, two pump action guns and 16 live catridges were recovered as well as one Lexus SUV.

“A 51-year old kidnap victim was rescued.”

The commissioner assured the public that intensive manhunt for the rest of the gang is ongoing and that there will be no hiding place for criminals in Anambra State.