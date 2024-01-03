I have Not Been Offered Super Eagles Goalkeeper Trainer’s Job – Enyeama

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has opened up on his Instagram post about joining the team’s camp as a goalkeeper trainer for the Nations Cup.

Enyeama shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account on Sunday which hinted that he could join the Super Eagles camp as a goalkeeper trainer for the Nations Cup.

He wrote, “Let’s go, see you in camp. Time for business,” he said while reacting to a post on the Super Eagles official Instagram account.

The post drew widespread excitement from the Super Eagles fans but the legendary goalkeeper has shed more light on the post.

“I haven’t been given any appointment by the NFF, neither was there any such discussion. That was only a personal comment meaning I will visit them in camp when I attend the AFCON. Any opportunity to encourage the lads, I use it,”

Similarly, the Nigeria Football Federation also denied reports circulating that Enyeama has been offered a job in the Super Eagles team.

The NFF Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire said: “NFF has not offered Enyeama any role. People should stop the bruiting of this very fake news. It is annoying. If there is anything like that, there would be a statement from the NFF,”.

Enyeama is expected to be among the ex-internationals that will be invited for the Nations Cup either by CAF or for punditry roles.

Since he retired in 2015 following a row with Sunday Oliseh and the NFF, the Super Eagles have struggled to find an adequate replacement for him.

In recent times, the likes of Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye have flattered despite a consistent run in the team.

Enyeama admitted that he has not been following the happenings in the team since he retired nine years ago.

“Sincerely, I have not been following Nigerian football right from the day I left. With due respect, I was treated like a piece of used material, so I put up a block between me and the national team.

“It is now that I am beginning to follow what is going on but I put a stop to watching football or watching the national team.

“I was deeply hurt but now I am really at ease. I have moved, I’ve changed chapters, I’ve changed the page. This is it, I can’t say much about the national team and the goalkeeping and all of that because I am not watching them,”

Enyeama made his Super Eagles debut against England at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan.

He went on to make 101 appearances for the team and was part of the squad that won the Nations Cup in 2013 under the tutelage of the late Stephen Keshi.

The Super Eagles camp opened on Tuesday in Dubai and the players have started arriving to begin preparations for the Nations Cup.