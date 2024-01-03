Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill 12, Abduct One In Borno

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 12 people have been reportedly killed after suspected Boko Haram terrorists, dressed in military uniform invaded the Gatamarwa and Tsiha communities in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Borno State Police Command confirmed the incident, noting that two residents sustained injuries.

The terrorists, wielding various kinds of weapons reportedly stormed the community on motorcycles and Hilux vans, about the evening of New Year’s Day, shooting sporadically.

The assailants also looted food items from its victims, after it reportedly razed some of their residences.

According to reports, the terrorists further moved to attack another community, called Tsiha, located near Shikarkir.

They were said to have killed three people and abducted a young lady.

The recent incident came barely two weeks after Boko Haram insurgents killed two people, and looted houses before setting them ablaze.

At the peak of the Yuletide, suspected Boko Haram terrorists detonated an explosive on 33KVA lines/towers, connecting Yobe and Borno States from the national grid located between the Auno-Maiduguri and Gujba axis.