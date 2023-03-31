Tai Solarin University Lecturer Faces Charges For Demanding Sex From Student

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A lecturer at the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ogun State, is facing charges at the Ijebu-Ode High Court, in Ogun State.

He is accused of demanding sexual and monetary gratification from a female student of the institution.

The suspect was brought before Hon. Justice Osinuga by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on a one-count charge for violating Section 8(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Counsel to the ICPC told the court how Dr. Olaniran, while being the Head of Department of Religious Studies at TASUED, had allegedly perpetrated the act.

He said sometime between October and November 2021, Olaniran demanded for sexual benefit or the payment of N100,000 from a female student (name withheld) with a promise to alter her academic grades.

However, when the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Part of the charge reads: “…..within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, corruptly demanded for sexual benefit or payment of the sum of N100,000 for himself from … (name withheld), a female student, on account of a favour to be afterwards shown her in the discharge of his official duties as a lecturer and Head of Department of Religious Studies at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, to wit, offering to alter her academic grades from fail to pass in courses with codes EDU 311 and EDU 312”.

The trial judge, Justice Osinuga admitted the defendant to a bail of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

According to the judge, the surety must provide evidence of 3 years tax clearance and evidence of means and the matter was then adjourned to 11th of May 2023 for commencement of trial.