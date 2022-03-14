VIDEO: Abba Kyari Hailed As ‘Super Cop’, ‘The Boss’ By Supporters Outside Court Premises

Supporters of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, were seen hailing him as “The Boss” and “Super Cop” while he was walking out of the Federal High Court Abuja into a bus belonging to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The youths were seen challenging the NDLEA operatives for not allowing them to interact with him.

“Na you arrest am”, a youth challenged the NDLEA operatives taking him into the bus.

Kyari is facing drug trafficking charges and was in court for his bail application.

The court adjourned till March 28 for ruling.

Our correspondent also observed a police officer saying Kyari should be given a standing ovation because he is one of their “own”.