Tech Extra: Microsoft To Acquire Company Behind ‘Call Of Duty’ Video Game For $68.7 Billion

Tech giant, Microsoft has announced it is buying videogame company, Activision Blizzard, the makers of popular videogame ‘Call of Duty’ for a whopping $68.7 billion.

Microsoft, who are the makers of popular gaming console Xbox, is set to become the third-largest gaming company by revenue once the deal is completed, behind Sony and TenCent.

According to Reuters, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, said gaming will play an important part in the development of metaverse platforms.

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” the CEO said.

With ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Overwatch’ in Activision Blizzard’s library, the deal will see Microsoft’s Xbox gaining an edge over Sony’s PlayStation which has enjoyed a steady stream of exclusive games.

Microsoft has been working to boost its gaming repertoire in recent years, having acquired the makers of the extremely popular game ‘Minecraft’, Majong Studios as well as Zenimax in multi-billion-dollar deals.