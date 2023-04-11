Teenage Girls Drugged At Birthday Party In Osun, Police Arrest Organiser

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A birthday party organiser, Adebisi Muideen, has been arrested by the Osun State Police Command for allegedly trafficking four teenage girls from the state to Tripoli in Libya.

Muideen was said to have organised a birthday party at hotel in Ile-Ife and invited the girls, where they took food and drinks.

It was gathered that Muiden had drugged the food and drinks which caused the girls to sleep deeply so as to convey them to his desired destination.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that three of the four girls miraculously escaped when they arrived Kano on their way to Libya.

She said the girls’ parents reported the matter to the police and the girls were rescued and reunited with their families but the whereabouts of the fourth girl was not known.

“The suspect said the girls willingly accepted to go to Libya to work. He said his brother who resides in Tripoli instructed him to get girls for him and send the girls to one man in Kano who will take them to Libya from Kano.

“The suspect said when he got to the man’s house in Kano, he met so many girls that were being processed for the journey to Libya.

“The case would be diligently investigated and charged to court at the completion of the investigation.”