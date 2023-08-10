Tell Tinubu To Increase Ministerial Slots For South East, Reps Deputy Speaker Kalu Tells Ganduje

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has urged the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, to prevail on President Bola Tinubu to increase the number of ministerial slots for the South East region.

Kalu made the appeal on Thursday during a congratulatory visit to the APC National Chairman in Abuja.

During his visit, Kalu appreciated “the stakeholders of our party who chose him (Ganduje) to lead us and also the leader of our party, Mr President,for finding him worthy to be the national chairman.”

Speaking to journalists, Kalu revealed details of some of his discussions with Ganduje.

“I am also here in the form of a courtesy call to assure him (Ganduje) that the tripartite arrangement that existed before now between the executive, the parliament and the political party, will be restrengthened and I have the mandate of the Speaker who is currently outside the country and who will be coming to see him, on his arrival to assure him that the parliament will partner with him, towards advancing the national objectives as set out by the political party in her manifesto, especially when the President presented himself to lead the nation.”

He noted that several crucial topics were discussed, including their commitment to strengthening the tripartite arrangement among the executive, parliament, and political party.

“We also came to discuss all other pertinent issues that will affect the growth of the party, the nation and as well as my region and we had a good time discussing those issues.

“The issue of national balancing, of loyalty and cohesion in the country in the spirit of the Constitution with regards to federal character, the way and manner appointments and projects are done, we also deliberated on that, to see that the balancing will increase the national cohesion,” the Deputy Speaker said.

While expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his ministerial nomination from the South East, Kalu urged him to increase the number of slots allocated to the region.

He said, “I took the time to thank him and Mr President for finding a lot of young people worthy to be in government now as ministers and also women inclusion that has been preached over and over again and was part of the constitutional review that went to the former president that was not assented to.

“We are hoping that his Presidency will be looking into that as I lead the parliament in the House of Representatives on constitutional review, it will be one of the issues we will be re-presenting to the president on the need to include more women into what we are doing.

“I want to thank him for my sister who was found worthy to be on board, Honorable Nkiru Onyejeocha, other members of the Parliament like Tunji Ojo, Dr Sununu and all the members of the parliament that have been considered worthy, to help in piloting the affairs of the country.

“We are as well raising the lobbying for more for South East. You know, we are like the Oliver Twist. While thanking Mr President for remembering us despite all odds and despite our contributions to the last election, he remembered us, including ensuring that I emerge as the deputy speaker of the house, for which the region is very grateful to Mr president, but we are also asking him, because he is a man that we know is magnanimous to look into increasing the member of ministerial positions for the region.

“So that is the summary of my engagement with the national chairman today and this is my home, I am going to come as often as possible so that we deliberate on how to move the nation forward in that tripartite model that was made by the past administration, the party, the legislature and the executive.”

On filling up the slot of Abia/South East in the NWC, he said, “The work on that is on and we are looking for the best hands. Those who have political capital, political value to bring on board.

“That position is going to be filled with a competent individual that has the political clout that will help us achieve our desire in Abia state and in South East because our results last time was not so wonderful. Some of us who are leaders now want to make it wonderful and the only way to get it done is to make sure square pegs are plugged into square holes, and round pegs are plugged into round holes.”