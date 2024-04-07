Otti Dethrones Traditional Ruler Over Gross Misconduct

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has removed HRM, Eze Edward Ebere Eule from his position as the traditional ruler of the Azumini Autonomous Community in Ukwa East LGA of the state

This action follows his suspension in February 2024 due to alleged misconduct.

Governor Otti approved the withdrawal of his staff of office and certificate of recognition, after he reportedly failed to comply with directives outlined in his suspension letter.

The removal was in accordance with sections 12, 14, and 20 of the Abia State Traditional Rulers and Autonomous Communities Amended Number 2 Law 2018.

A panel of inquiry confirmed the allegations against him and had since instructed him to stop presenting himself as the community’s traditional ruler and return the staff of office and certificate within 14 days.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu, the removal of the traditional ruler was a result of allegations of misconduct brought against him, for which the Abia State Government set up a panel of inquiry which indicted him.

The statement said all rights and privileges previously accorded to the sacked traditional ruler be withdrawn.