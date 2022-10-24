Terror Threat: FRSC, VIO Advise Abuja Motorists On Safety

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) have issued security tips to motorists in Abuja following reports that terrorists plan to carry out attacks in the federal capital and other states.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Monday, the FRSC Sector Commander in the FCT, Samuel Ogah Ochi, said the Corps was already putting measures in place to support security agencies to forestall any attacks.

The United States and the United Kingdom embassies in Abuja had earlier issued separate security alerts to their citizens regarding possible terror attacks in Nigeria, particularly Abuja.

The security report was confirmed by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday.

Ochi told our correspondent that the FRSC has repeatedly advised motorists to avoid driving through crowded Spots.

According to him, the FRSC got information on the security threat through social media.

“In line with statutory responsibility, the command has continued to caution all road users through available platforms and Traffic Radio to be vigilant and report suspicious movements to relevant agencies.

“Some tips and advice to motorists in the FCT include the need to avoid unnecessary night trips, avoid driving through crowded spots and change regular routes when necessary, etc.” he said.

Also speaking to THE WHISTLER, the spokesperson for the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Kalu Emetu, said the agency was aware of the security threat and will play its part to help prevent the planned attacks.

“We are aware, we are part of the system and we will always continue to play our part. Ours is basically on the road just like the main military bodies depend on us for some information, that is the area we will play our major part.

“Just like every other Nigerian, it’s expected not to keep quiet when you see or hear anything.”

On measures being taken, Emetu said the VIO has deployed more officers to the different axis of the federal capital.

“If you leave around the Nyanya axis you will see that our men together with other military and paramilitary agencies are working together to make sure that certain movements are not allowed into the city centers, and all the entrances to the city are being maned.

Emetu declined to reveal what they look out for when checking vehicles: “It’s a security issue, is not what you disclose early, but efforts are being made, we have certain things we have mapped out that we are already doing,” he submitted.

“On our part as an agency, we are collaborating with other security agencies to ensure that there is peace.”

Asked if VIO officers would increase their working hours due to the security report, Emetu said the officers run shifts to ensure the agency works round the clock.