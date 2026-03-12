Thailand Demands Apology From Iran Over Vessel Hit

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Thailand has formally requested an apology from Iran following an attack on a Thai‑flagged cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

The incident caused a fire onboard the vessel, forcing the crew to abandon ship, and has intensified diplomatic concerns amid ongoing regional tensions.

According to Thai officials, the vessel, identified as the Mayuree Naree, was struck by a projectile while navigating the strategic waterway, which is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Rescue operations are underway, and some crew members were reported missing following the evacuation.

“Thailand has engaged Iran’s ambassador in Bangkok to seek clarification, full details, and a formal apology regarding this attack,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where multiple commercial vessels have recently been impacted by military actions, including strikes and explosions.

The international shipping community has expressed concern about the safety of maritime navigation in the area.

Iran has acknowledged the incident but has not yet publicly issued an apology.

Diplomatic channels remain active as Thailand continues to press for explanations and assurances of maritime safety.

The Mayuree Naree incident adds to the growing complexity of the Middle East crisis, which has seen multiple nations’ vessels affected while regional military tensions escalate.