Pastor Paul Adefarasin Bags Forbes ‘Best Of Africa Leadership Award’ In U.S.

At the Forbes media annual awards ceremony held in United States, New York City, the Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, was among the few honorees who bagged the magazine’s “Best of Africa Awards 2023”.

Adefarasin from Nigeria was the recipient of the Forbes Best of Africa Leadership Award of the year (2023) for being one of the African continent’s leading change makers.

The cleric disclosed the development via his Facebook page on Tuesday.

In his acceptance speech to the American organisation, the cleric said he was deeply honoured and profoundly humbled to accept the prestigious leadership award.

He also expressed gratitude to the Forbes organization, the selection committee, and all those who bestowed the award in recognition of his leadership journey.

“This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of an incredible team at the Rock Foundation and the House On The Rock, including my wife, Ifeanyi and my family.

“Leadership, as we know, is not a solitary endeavor. It is a collaborative journey where each step is guided by the values, principles, and the vision from The LORD that has brought us this far,” Adefarasin added.

The cleric who was represented at the ceremony by Stephanie Busari, made a commitment to continue striving for excellence in leadership, to lead with integrity, and to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

THE WHISTLER reports that Paul Adefarasin is a household name in the Nigerian pentecostal circles.

His annual music concert tagged “Experience” organized by the church is reputed to be the world’s largest gospel concert, featuring both local and international gospel artists.

Other honorees of the Forbes award include: “Best of Africa Entrepreneur of the year (2023), Jean Lengo Ledya (DR Congo)

“Best of Africa Leading and Diversity (2023)

Khalil al Americani (CEO, VODACOM, DR Congo)

“Best of Africa Influencers of the Year (2023) Tim Viera (CEO, Brave Generations, Angola)

“Best of Africa Game Changer Leadership Award (2023)

Henri Wazne, (CEO, Sofibanque, DR Congo)”