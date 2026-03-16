The Ides Of March And The Tragedy Of Coups

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When I was in Class Four, I read The Complete Works of William Shakespeare. Among the many plays, two left a lasting impression on me: Julius Caesar and The Merchant of Venice. Of the two, Julius Caesar has remained especially thistle in my memory. Years later, the story stayed with me even more after I watched its film adaptation. To this day, the play’s dramatic events echo in my mind every March.

Certain questions continue to return.

What if Julius Caesar had listened to his wife or the soothsayer who warned him to “beware the Ides of March”?

What if Marcus Brutus had resisted the pressure of conspiracy?

What if ambition, fear, and suspicion had not clouded judgment on that fateful day?

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Would Mark Antony still have delivered that immortal speech, “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears”?

Would the history of Rome have taken a different path?

Maybe or maybe not.

These lingering “what ifs” remind us that the destiny of nations can sometimes hinge on decisions made in moments of passion and uncertainty.

At the heart of the play lies the historic assassination of Julius Caesar on the Ides of March. On that day, Caesar was stabbed to death by a group of senators who believed they were acting to save the Roman Republic.

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They feared that his growing popularity and concentration of power could lead to tyranny.

Yet what followed tells a deeper story, one that mirrors the tragedy of many coups throughout history.

Those who plotted against Caesar, including Brutus and Gaius Cassius, justified their actions as a patriotic duty. In their minds, the assassination was not a crime but a sacrifice for liberty.

Instead, the opposite happened.

The killing of Caesar plunged Rome into political chaos, violence, and civil war. The Republic, the conspirators claimed they were defending, eventually collapsed.

In its place arose imperial rule under Caesar’s adopted heir, Augustus. In trying to prevent one-man rule, the conspirators unintentionally accelerated the very outcome they feared.

History has repeated this tragic pattern many times.

Coups are often justified as necessary interventions to “save the nation,” “restore order,” or “protect democracy.”

Yet more often than not, they produce the opposite result: weakened institutions, cycles of instability, and prolonged struggles for power. What begins as a promise of national rescue frequently ends in deeper political uncertainty.

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The lesson is particularly relevant in many parts of Africa, where military coups have frequently been justified as necessary corrections to failing political systems.

From West Africa to the Sahel, soldiers have often presented themselves as rescuers stepping in to restore order or protect democracy.

Yet the outcome has rarely lived up to those promises.

Instead, coups often weaken already fragile institutions, deepen political uncertainty, and delay the development of stable democratic governance.

Like the conspirators who struck down Caesar, believing they were saving the Roman Republic, those who seize power through force sometimes unleash consequences far beyond their intentions.

In modern times, tensions between the United States and Iran, under the presidency of Donald Trump, demonstrated how quickly political decisions can place nations on the edge of dangerous escalation.

Strategic locations such as Kharg Island and the vital oil passage of the Strait of Hormuz became focal points of global concern.

While ancient Rome and modern geopolitics are vastly different, history often echoes in subtle ways.

The conspirators in Rome believed that decisive action would secure the future of the Republic. Yet their intervention unleashed forces they could not control.

Likewise, modern political and military interventions can produce consequences far beyond the intentions of those who initiate them.

The lesson from the Ides of March is therefore profound.

When individuals or small groups take it upon themselves to determine the fate of nations through dramatic acts of force, the results are rarely as predictable or as noble as they imagine.

More than two thousand years after the death of Julius Caesar, the Ides of March remains a powerful cautionary tale. It reminds us that history is filled with leaders who believed they were acting for the greater good, yet whose actions opened the door to deeper instability.

Whether in ancient Rome or in modern geopolitics, the preservation of peace and democracy depends not on dramatic acts of power, but on restraint, dialogue, and respect for institutions.

Perhaps that is why Julius Caesar’s warning still resonates across the centuries. In one of Shakespeare’s most haunting lines, the dying Caesar turns to his trusted friend and whispers,

“Et tu, Brute? Then fall, Caesar.”

In that moment of betrayal lies a timeless lesson: when ambition, fear, and power converge, the line between saving a nation and destroying it can become dangerously thin.

Sola Adeola is the Chief Executive of Prince Expert PR Firm in Abuja.