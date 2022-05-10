 ‘They Will Demand Billions, Appointments In Next Govt’ – Analysts Explain Rush For APC Presidential Ticket

At the last count, the All Progressive Congress has sold an unprecedented 29 presidential nomination forms with the likelihood of more people picking up the forms before deadline on Wednesday.

With the expression of interest and nomination forms of the APC costing N100 million, the party has raked in N2.9 billion under two weeks of the commencement of sale of forms.

The APC presidential ticket bazaar has left many political commentators and supporters of the aspirants probing why the field is so populated with even those with no chance of clinching the party’s ticket buying the forms.

A top source in the APC told THE WHISTLER that many of those rushing to buy the presidential forms see it as a viable investment in the next government that would be formed if the party wins the presidency in 2023.

“They’re all investing. See, you buy N100million form, you spend N200 million more and you present N1 billion invoice plus a seat in the next government,” the source explained.

But Ismail Abdullahi Muktar, a politician and aspiring House of Reps member from Nasarawa State corroborated the explanation when he spoke with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

He said, “We have seen this played out before but not in this manner. But I will say there are a number of factors but uppermost is monetary and appointment compensation could be their target.

“Why could people who don’t have opportunity of winning the ticket be purchasing forms that are so expensive? N100 million for an appointee of government calls for arrest and prosecution.

“There’s something beyond raising big invoice and getting appointment that we don’t know yet but time will tell.”

However, he said the most plausible explanation is that the politicians involved are planning to “raise excessive invoice to be compensated while also negotiating for appointments for themselves and their supporters,” adding that some of the aspirants “will step down when the primary election comes.”

Uju Ohanenye,(L) picks APC Expression of Interest Form

A senatorial aspirant on the platform of the APC who spoke to one of our correspondents said, “It’s an investment. They are losing nothing. Buying such a costly form means they have established themselves as string members of the party who cannot be toyed with.

“For me, I can’t buy that. It’s my party but I won’t do it.”

Also, a senior lawyer, Barrister Benson David Agada, noted that “politics is a game and to some it’s a business. It’s a game riddled with intrigues, calculations and strategizing. And as it is with every venture, politicians have aims for taking particular actions.

“In as much as purpose and aim may not serve for every single one of the aspirants, I must admit that they are after money and appointments in the final analysis.”

Agada, a consultant on political strategies for successful campaign, added that, “Some are contesting or purchasing the forms for the name and some believe that putting themselves forward could get them somewhere and shoots them into higher political relevance.”

But he has bad news for some of them saying “those who are expecting to be compensated may be in for a rude shock since the number keeps increasing by the day and none of them knows who will become president eventually. It’s akin to a gamble.

“A lot of them will be left nursing their wounds and lamenting their loss in the evening of this game. Whoever becomes President being the new party leader may sweep all this under the carpet or totally jettison these gamers.”

A former lawmaker who represented Ekiti North Federal Constituents in the 7th House of Reps also told THE WHISTLER that, “In Nigerian politics, the more you look the less you see. What can I say? Yes it’s an investment but one without guarantee.

“What if the party loses? Or the winner turns against them? Let’s wait and see but we have seen this many times even though this is quite different.

“Surely there must be something to gain that we haven’t seen.”

Those who have purchased or had their supporters purchased the forms for them on the platform of the APC are: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Others are former President of the Senate in the 5th Assembly, Ken Nnamani, former Speaker, Dimeji Bankole , Senator Rochas Okorocha , Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Others are the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele,, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Nicholas Felix, a US-based Nigerian Pastor and Mrs. Uju Kennedy, the only female aspirant.

Also, forms were purchased for former President Goodluck Jonathan although he had rejected the offer.