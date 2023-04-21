Three Entrepreneurs To Represent Nigeria At Forbes Under 30 Summit

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three Nigerian entrepreneurs have been chosen to represent Nigeria at the upcoming 2023 Forbes 30 under 30 summit.

The summit is scheduled to take place from April 23 to 26 in Gaborone, Botswana.

This was announced on Friday by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, adding that the Minister, Sunday Dare, will accompany them.

Dare would also be representing President Muhammadu Buhari, who was invited by Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The selected entrepreneurs are Ashley Jiritmwa Dimka-Tapgun, 29, CEO of Ashley’s Strawberry Farms Limited; Ayodeji Atte, 28, a media entrepreneur; and Winnie Ojochenemi Adejo, 29, CEO and creative director of Kira Brand Limited.

Other notable entrepreneurs who will also be in attendance at the summit include popular afrobeat musician, Fireboy DML; founder & CEO of Bella Naija, Uche Pedro; chairman, of AW Network and founder, RED, Adebola Williams; among others.

Dare expressed his joy at the opportunity to lead the entrepreneurs to the summit, adding that it would provide a medium for Nigerians to showcase their prowess and investment worthiness.

“I am proud to be leading this delegation to this event to showcase our youth and demonstrate their investment worthiness. We are a country blessed with immense and diverse talent and it shows even in the number of speakers and VIPs for this event that are Nigerians,” Dare said.

“We believe Africa’s future development is hinged on the production of both mid and high-value complex and non-complex items that we currently import from outside the continent that we should ordinarily share internally, a drive behind the AFCTA. Nigeria will as usual contribute impactfully as we continue to facilitate investment, aspiration, and networks for our youth,” he said.

The summit was organized by Forbes to “harness the power of entrepreneurial capitalism amid a continent whose growth is ripe with opportunities for young entrepreneurs and rapidly becoming a hub for business and technological innovation.”