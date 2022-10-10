Tinubu Charges Aisha Buhari-Led APC Women Campaign Council To Stop ‘Party Of Thieves’ From Power

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has hit the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing it as party of looters who will never return to power.

Tinubu was speaking at the inauguration of the APC Women Campaign Council at the presidential villa, Abuja.

While praising President Muhammadu Buhari for turning around the fortune of the country, Tinubu said, “Our opponents spent 16 years, they had forgotten that the highway is an economy, electricity is mandatory for industrialisation.

“They don’t understand the transmission lines and the need for maintenance. They couldn’t make a down payment for the train track. They are a political party of termites.

“16 years of rudderless and ditching the wool. PDP shall never come back again. Never again.

“Who are they? They are looters. Go out there and tell them. A new hope is here. Whether it’s from Imo state we take,” he said.

He added: “Tell them today is women’s day. You are following the man who knows the way. The design on this cap is a broken shackle. We are breaking the shackle of poverty and destitution.

“In the last eight years, it has been a party that inherited a troublesome nation under the weight of uncertainty.

“We took over the worst pricing of crude oil but still, the very determined, focused person (Buhari) was able to bail 36 states of this country who were not able to pay salaries.”

Members of the APC Women Campaign Council headed by Mrs Aisha Buhari include wives of the candidate and vice presidential candidate of the party as well as top celebrities led by ace actress, Joke Silva.