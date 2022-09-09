Tinubu Mourns Queen Elizabeth II: ‘My Family’s Thoughts Are With The Royal Family’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC 2023 presidential candidate says the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom will be remembered for her dedication and deep sense of duty.

He said this in a statement on Thursday night in Abuja, adding that late Queen was the United Kingdom’s greatest monarch.

Tinubu said by her death, the world had lost a revered icon.

“With the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has lost one of its greatest ever monarch and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon.

He noted that her energy, dedication, deep sense of duty and firm belief in the glory of the United Kingdom were the lasting legacies for which she would always be remembered.

This, Tinubu said, was particularly in the most troubling and troubled times of her long and distinguished reign.

He said that as the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne, her patriotic role birthed and sustained warm and enduring friendship between the UK and Nigeria.

He said the Queen’s visits to Nigeria were always beautiful occasions.

Tinubu added that the respect and esteem with which she was always held by Nigerians helped to maintain the strong bond of friendship that subsisted between the two countries.

“My family’s thoughts and prayers are with the new King, Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all Commonwealth Nations at this time of mourning and sadness.

“May she rest in eternal peace,” Tinubu said.

The Queen died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She was Britain’s longest reigning monarch, the nation’s figure head and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the new king, her eldest son Prince Charles said.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the 73-year-old prince said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II became monarch at age 25 and led a life devoted to public service.