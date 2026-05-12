Police Arrest 55 Kidnap Suspects, Rescue 58 Victims In Edo

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The Police Command in Edo State, says it has arrested 55 suspected kidnappers and rescued 58 abducted victims in a major crackdown on violent crimes across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Monday Agbonika, said this while presenting the command’s operational scorecard for March till date, at a news conference in Benin on Tuesday.

Agbonika said that the command also arrested 15 suspected cultists, eight armed robbery suspects, 15 murder suspects, three suspects linked to unlawful possession of firearms and 23 suspects connected to rape and defilement cases.

According to him, the achievements reflect the command’s new intelligence-driven policing strategy, and increased deployment of technology in crime fighting.

“Today is not just about figures, statistics or data. It is about the resilience, sacrifice, strategic planning and operational transformation currently ongoing within the Edo Police Command,” he said.

The police commissioner noted that the command had intensified the use of drones, digital tracking systems, surveillance gadgets and intelligence-led operations to tackle kidnapping and violent crimes, especially in Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts.

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He cited the recent rescue of one Mrs Ezighode Ebosele and her 14-year-old son, Wisdom, who were kidnapped on May 1, at Udoni Quarters, Irrua.

According to him, operatives deployed aerial surveillance technology and technical intelligence to rescue the victims unhurt and arrest the alleged kingpin, Yusuf Hassan, popularly known as “Dogo Yellow”, alongside nine other gang members.

He said investigations revealed that the syndicate operated a structured criminal network involving informants, food suppliers, ransom negotiators and armed enforcers.

“The syndicate was also actively recruiting new members into their criminal operations,” Agbonika said.

He added that the alleged kingpin was arrested at a criminal hideout near Ubiaja, which had since been demolished and confiscated by the Edo Government under the state’s anti-kidnapping law.

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The Edo police chief also revealed that operatives foiled another kidnap attempt on May 8, along the Benin-Akure Road between Ozoguo and Obazuwa communities.

He said police operatives, supported by military personnel, engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel and rescued two victims, Mr Okarewagba Benth and his wife, Ruth, unhurt.

He also said bush combing operations were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He further said that the command, recovered two AK-47 rifles, six pump-action guns, seven locally-made firearms and 13 cartridges and other ammunition during the operations.

The police boss also expressed concerns over rising cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the state.

According to him, within the last two months alone, the command has arrested more than 23 suspects linked to rape, defilement and other SGBV-related offences.

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“This trend is painful, unacceptable and deeply concerning.”

Agbonika assured residents that the command would sustain aggressive operations against criminal elements and continue to strengthen tactical capacity and investigative professionalism across the state.