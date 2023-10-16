Tinubu To Hold Intermittent FEC Meetings, Shifts Gathering From Wednesday To Monday

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has said that the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings may not be held regularly.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after today’s FEC meeting.

Idris suggested that the decision to hold FEC meetings sparingly was to enable the Tinubu administration make the most of time and resources.

Tinubu’s approach to FEC meetings suggests a departure from previous practice, including President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, where FEC meetings were held on Wednesdays.

Under Tinubu’s leadership, the meetings have been moved to Mondays, announced Idris.

It is worthy of note that Tinubu’s administration has only held two FEC meetings since inaugurating its cabinet in August 21, 2023.